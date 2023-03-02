



The Los Verdes green party in Torrevieja has highlighted that the residents of the town have missed out in 3 million euro in available subsidies, due to the “deficit” management of the ruling Partido Popular (PP) government team.

This, according to Los Verdes, is the reason that Torrevieja appears as the urban area with the lowest income per inhabitant in Spain, according to the INE, rather than the accusation that the Mayor Eduardo Dolón has made, that the central Government is not providing funding.

“The reality is that count of all the aid and subsidies that our municipality has let go over 4 years has been lost.” This was expressed by Los Verdes, who warned that the “partisan” and “deficit” management of the PP had caused the loss or non-processing of subsidies of different kinds.

“And all for a very simple reason: the null will of the Partido Popular to really improve the situation of Torrevieja and its inhabitants,” said the mayoral candidate and spokesman for Los Verdes, Israel Muñoz.

At the February plenary session, the environmental group revealed the loss of the “Empodera” subsidy for the job placement of unemployed women and at risk of exclusion.

In addition to the “Empodera”, there are other aids and subsidies that the PP of Torrevieja has missed out on over the last year, such as: the “Sustainable Mobility Plan”, thanks to which the municipality could have fixed streets and pavements. The lost figure could amount to more than two million euro.

A grant offered by the IVACE for the placement of electric charging stations for urban transport was ignored by Torrevieja town hall, which not only resulted in the direct loss of 80,000 euro, the new charging stations that have been placed in the municipality have been installed by a private company.

Returning to the social sphere, we find that aid for people at risk of social exclusion is lost, such as victims of gender violence, people in situations of eviction and the homeless, among others. Almost 80,000 euro that was available to directly help the vulnerable of Torrevieja ignored.

Continuing with the count, a subsidy of more than 110,000 euro is lost, intended for conservatories and authorised centres of elementary education or professional music or dance, dependent on local corporations or private non-profit entities of the Valencian Community for the financial year 2022.

Likewise, the aid to promote a specific care service for people with chronic problems of mental illness is discarded, missing out on 97,650 euro.

Los Verdes also states that in addition to this considerable loss of available funding, there are some management positions that were created under 100,000 euro each that, according to the words of Eduardo Dolón, “came to solve the administrative problems of Torrevieja” and It has been shown in 4 years that they are nothing more than the pseudo political arm used by the PP to delay the construction of schools and the acceptance and implementation of programs that come from other administrations to later perpetuate the mantra that “they forget of Torrevieja”.

“While we continue to wait to find out what the trip to Fitur by Eduardo Dolón and his entourage has cost us, we see how, in Torrevieja, government is not governed for everyone, not even remotely. All the aid that the PP has stopped processing was destined to improve the quality of life of the Torrevejenses who most need the administration to survive. But this, for the PP of Torrevieja, is not only not a priority, it is that it does not even cross their minds, as long as there is money for fireworks, to continue perpetuating the cuñaismo* and to organise festivals of light and colour” concluded Muñoz.

*People who obtain generous subsidies or important positions on the boards of companies that, by chance, are run by their relatives