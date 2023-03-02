



Although it might feel a bit too nippy to dip your toe in the water right now, the beaches od Santa Pola will be amongst the very first on the Costa Blanca to be protected by lifeguards, as the service starts this weekend.

It is all thanks to the new contract agreed last year by the town hall, which sees some of the beaches protected from March through to the end of November. From this weekend, lifeguards will be on duty at weekends on Playa de Levante, which is traditionally the busiest.

The Councillor for Beaches, Ángel Piedecausa, indicates that “starting this Saturday we will have a lifeguard service at Playa de Levante during the weekends, and from Easter we will have the usual service to attend to our neighbours and visitors on these dates. And then we continuously cover Playa Levante on weekends until the arrival of summer, when the rest of the beaches are covered and the adapted bathing service begins.

Beach cleaning and servicing has also been scheduled, as Piedecausa points out, “we have already proposed the works for the beaches of Santa Pola for Easter. With the urban beaches we have the planning done with the maintenance services, and with the natural beaches, we will wait for the last days before Easter to carry out the work, as the decree of the Ministry establishes”.