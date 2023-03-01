



Studio32 invite you to come along for a night of pure entertainment when they perform the award winning musical, “Hello Dolly’. Coming to you at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio from Wednesday 31st of May to Saturday 3rd of June. Doors open at 7:00pm, curtain up at 7:30pm.

To book tickets online for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org, email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call Linda on 679 062 272 For those of you unsure of how to use our system you can call into The Post Box in Dona Pepa, or Quesada Tech where someone will be on hand to assist you with booking tickets.

You could also come along to one of our rehearsals at Casa Contenta, Rojales, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:30pm and 9:30pm where someone will be available to assist you.