



The ship and submarine manufacturer, Navantia, has announced that they are recruiting staff to work at their Cartagena facility.

Amongst the 16 vacancies advertised, there are jobs for office workers, as well as welders, assemblers, boilermakers and electronics operators.

In order to apply, you can do so through their online employment portal, https://portalempleo.navantia.es/, with the period of application open until 15 March.

Navantia is a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company, which offers its services to both military and civil sectors. It is the fifth-largest shipbuilder in Europe and the ninth-largest in the world with shipyards around the globe. It is currently involved in constructing the replacement submarine fleet for the Spanish Navy, amongst other projects.