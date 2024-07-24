



Music, dance, circus, and neighbourly coexistence are the main features of the Gran Alacant Fiesta that will be held for five days in the car park of the José Antonio Alemañ sports centre.

The Councillor for Festivals, Nely Baile, and the Councillor for Gran Alacant, Borja Merino, have presented the programme for the Gran Alacant festivals which will be held from 25 to 29 July in the car park of the José Antonio Alemañ municipal sports centre.

The events will begin on Thursday 25th with the official presentation at 9:00 p.m. and half an hour later the performance of the Chamán group.

On Friday 26th at 9:00 p.m. there will be a flamenco and Spanish dance performance by the Inmaculada Jaén Dance School.

On Saturday 27th at 9:00 p.m. a “sopar del cabasset” is planned in which all the neighbours who wish to can participate, requesting their table in advance through the link https://vecinosgranalacant.com/cena-cabasset

Later, at 10:00 p.m., the group Blacknight will fill the night in Gran Alacant with rock.

On Sunday 28th, also at 9:00 p.m., the little ones will be the stars of the day with the circus acrobatic show “Mystére”.

Finally, on Monday 29th at 9:00 p.m. the festivities will end with the Dance Fusion Foley festival.