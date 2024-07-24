



During the evening of Saturday 20th July, the Orfeón Crevillentino and the Camerata Antonio Soler under the direction of Gustavo Sánchez from Pilar de Horadada held a grand gala of opera and zarzuela.

Among the five hundred people who had the opportunity to enjoy the tenth edition of this musical evening for free, were the vice president of the Diputación de Alicante Marina Sáez, and several members of the town council.

The Mayor, José María Pérez, and the Councillor for Culture, Darío Quesada, expressed their support for music and thanked Solange Zilberman for her collaboration in making the natural setting known as Los Picos available to the public.

This location is an incomparable setting where the performance was free of noise pollution and where the audience was amazed by the talent of the voices provided by the Orfeón Crevillentino with musical director Isabel Puig. The instruments of the Camerata Antonio Soler flowed harmoniously and melodically, together with a spectacular direction from Gustavo Sánchez.