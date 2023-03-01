



Yes folk the popular charity fashion show is back at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on Friday 24th March at 2pm.

This time it is to raise monies for the Help Vega Baja charity. Featuring bargain priced clothes from their charity shop in San Miguel this event will showcase the good prices and quality clothing available at their shop.

Well known organizers David and Lorraine Whitney have put together a selection of outfits which will be modelled and which will go on sale together with a variety of bargain priced clothes, shoes, bags etc.

They have also been receiving donations for a raffle and together with other stalls the afternoon should be a resounding success as usual. Rita and Dave and the team at the Marina Bar will be on hand to serve drinks and food with their usual friendly flair.

After constant requests for another charity fashion show and delays caused by Covid, David and Lorraine have at last been able to put together this show with the help and support of the friendly team at the Help Vega Baja shop and are expecting a good turn out for this worthwhile charity.

Come along and enjoy a FREE fashion show and grab a bargain for the summer ahead and help this hard working charity.