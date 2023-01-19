



The University Hospital of Torrevieja will be hosting the VIII Breastfeeding Conference on January 27, both in the auditorium and online, whose central axis will be the promotion and support of breastfeeding, especially by the multidisciplinary team that cares for women who give birth and their families.

The conference will deal with issues related to breastfeeding and the economy, accompanied parenting, erroneous routines and false myths about the breastfeeding process.

Experts in the field will discuss and share clinical cases that will focus on the importance of breastfeeding.

At the conclusion of the event, the winners of the recent breastfeeding photography competition will be announced, and plans for the winning works to be showcased made.