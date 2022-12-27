



The Torrevieja Health Department has organised a Breastfeeding Photography Contest, with the aim of normalising and promoting breastfeeding, through photography, showing images of mothers breastfeeding their children.

Breastfeeding is the best food that a mother can offer to her child, the campaign says. Though may have been affected in recent times, as a result of multiple social factors, health, economic and cultural. With this contest, the aim is to normalise and promote breastfeeding, through photography, showing images of mothers breastfeeding their children.

Anybody of legal age can participate, any nationality or status, but professional photographers are excluded.

Each participant may present a maximum of two photographs.

It is important to be the owner of intellectual rights of photographs presented.

The photographs submitted must reflect different everyday situations in which mothers appear breastfeeding their children. They must be sent in jpg digital format, with a maximum size of 5 Mb and a resolution of 300dpi each.

To enter, send your photos by email to lactation_torrevieja@gva.es with name and surname of the author, telephone contact and contact email.

The deadline for submission ends on January 24.