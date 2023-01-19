



Manchester to Alicante-Elche Airport flight delayed after runways close for 2 hours following heavy snow

By Andrew Atkinson

Manchester Airport resumed operations after both runways had to close for more than two hours, due to heavy snow on Thursday, January 19th.

Flights, including to Alicante-Elche airport were slightly delayed after the the snowfall hit.

The airport said:” Passengers’ health and safety would always be our top priority.”

The Met Office said Manchester was under a yellow weather warning, until 12:00 GMT, with wintry showers expected to bring further disruption from ice and snow.

Travellers were advised to contact their airline for flight information.

The runways closed at 06:20 GMT and reopened at 08:43.

One passenger, Dec, Tweeted: “Just another hour to sit on the plane going nowhere.”

BBC weather presenter Simon King said: “There had been some scattered snow showers, giving a covering of snow in places.

“In particular, a heavier snow shower passed over southern areas of Greater Manchester, giving a good covering at Manchester Airport.

“The snow has already moved away, but there still could be a few more wintry showers across Greater Manchester throughout the morning.”

An airport representative reported once snow was deeper than 0.1in (3mm), runways and taxiways must be cleared.

While the affected areas had been largely cleared, further snowfall had delayed the runways’ reopening.

Nathan Booth tweeted: “Sat on a plane diverted to Birmingham (because) of a wind blow of snow fall for the past hour”.

Teddy Vee tweeted: “Try clearing 294,000sqm of snow + taxiways + stands.

“It’s not like clearing your driveway. Snow teams have been there since Monday in readiness.”

The Manchester Airport to Alicante-Elche Airport scheduled 06.25 flight was delayed 20 minutes, with the scheduled arrival time of 10.05 estimated for 12.20.

Flights from Manchester Airport to Spain on Thursday January 19 afternoon included to Alicante-Elche airport.