



Pinoso CF A defeated CD Montesinos 2-0 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday, with both goals scored by Jefferson.

Pinoso’s victory saw them go top of the table on 27 points, ahead of CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, with SC Torrevieja slipping down to third on 25 points ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

CF Rafal and Alguena CF shared the points in a four goals 2-2 draw.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 fifth placed CF Sporting Albatera hit four goals in a 4-0 away win at Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B.

CF Popular Orihuela hit six in a 6-1 victory against CF Atletico San Fulgencio to top the table on 26 points.

CD Horadada Thair A took a point in a 1-1 home draw against visitors CF United Elche A in a bottom half of the table fixture.

*A full results round-up will appear online at www.theleader.info.