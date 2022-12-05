



Roberto Cases has made a shock exit from Jornada 13a Preferente Group IV CD Murada as coach with Fran Rodriquez taking charge until the end of the season.

“Roberto Cases Hernández ceases to be the manager of Club Deportivo Murada by mutual agreement with the club’s Board of Directors.

“The club wants to thank him for his work, commitment and dedication in these months, and wishes him luck in the future.

“Fran Rodriquez has been appointed the new coach of Club Deportivo Murada for the remainder of the 2022-23season.

“The club has reached an agreement with the coach to lead the club’s first team,” said a club statement.

Cases, formerly in charge at CD Montesinos, said: “Thanks to the club for the opportunity and for always being by the side of the coaching staff and the players.

“It’s a shame not to be able to return the treatment received with results. A hug to all and good luck now one more follower.”