



Winters aren’t just about getting cozy under the blanket and enjoying hot chocolate. Some people get out there and enjoy the snow and all the other winter exclusivities like skiing. All over the world, skiing events are organized and celebrated at sports festivals. In this guide, we have come up with a list of the world’s top skiing events around the world. Don’t waste any more time and get online to see all the travel requirements. Your travel list for this cold season is about to become much more exciting. Now’s the time to let loose and enjoy yourself. Imagine shredding powder all day, dancing on tables all night, taking world-class ski shots, and watching world-class comedy and music performances.

What are you waiting for? Without any further ado, let us keep digging to learn more about it!

1. Rise Festival

If you’ve decided on France as your winter travel destination, don’t miss out on the Rise Festival. The festival is going to be organized from 10th December to 17th December 2022 at the French Alps. Every year it attracts winter sports enthusiasts from all over the world. It continues for a week. Throughout this, you can enjoy winter sports, music, and party at the most breathtaking locations in the world.

You'll be entertained with almost 200km of ski terrain with live music on a day and night schedule. Inform your friends and family and get them on board for this. You surely don't want to miss this thrilling and fun experience.

2. Rock the Pistes

Who says skiing can only be enjoyed in the peak winter season? Rock the Pistes is going to be organized from 12th March to 18th March 2023 at Portes du Soleil region between Switzerland and France. Started in 2011, this time, the festival will be celebrating its 11th anniversary and it plans to do it in style.

Skiers will be in for a lot of enjoyment. More than fifty gigs are being planned along with skiing events. The lineup is going to be of your favorite international artists. So, get ready to party at this cross-border ski festival.

3. Tomorrowland Winter Festival

Tomorrowland festival is one the world’s most famous music events of the year. Tomorrowland Winter started in 2019. Due to COVID-19, there was a two-year break for the festival. Now from 18th March to 25th March 2023, it is coming back and is expected to be a huge event. It is going to be organized at the French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez. You will have a massive ski arena of almost 250km and concerts full of the best music in the world. The artist lineup is yet to be announced but the booking for skiing is open.

4. London Ski and Snowboard Festival

We all know how charming London looks during the winter season. The London Ski and Snowboard Festival is the jewel in the crown of the city’s winter beauty. On multiple occasions, this festival was called as UK’s finest show of sports. This festival isn’t only for professional skiers. Here, children and adults can learn skiing as well.

Other than that, there are activities like a fashion show, horse and carriage riding, and some fun cook-offs. Earlier this year it was announced that the festival of 2022 is canceled due to unforeseen reasons. It is expected to make a grand comeback in 2023.

5. Swing on Snow

Italy is not just warm sunny days with pasta and pizza at an urban café. The country also hosts the classic Swing on Snow ski and music festival. It expands over eight days. You will be entertained on the slop and off the slope as well. If you love skiing, Italian folk and jazz music, luxurious hotels, and delicious Italian cuisine, this festival is for you.

It is all set to take place from March 15 to March 19, 2023. The festival took place in 2005 for the first time. Since then, this beautiful winter wonderland has attracted thousands of ski and music lovers from all around the world.

6. Heilongjiang International Skiing Festival

If Asia is your travel destination this year, pin China on the map. The country is all set to host the 15th edition of the Heilongjiang International Skiing Festival on December 12, 2022. This year, almost 140 different gigs related to skiing are expected to be presented during the festival. Along with the activities such as LED displays, music, and good food, the opening and closing ceremonies will be the highlights of the festival.

Conclusion

Winter is here and all winter lovers are ready to celebrate the best activity of the season, skiing. Adding music and good food is the cherry on top. While you’re making travel plans, make sure that you keep an eye on the COVID restrictions of the regions. Also, do thorough research on what to pack and what not to pack for your ski trip.

Another tip that will help you during your ski trip is going for running at least a week before the trip. Your body will thank you for this. So, now that you know where to go and what to pack, we wish you all the best for your trip.