



Many residents of the Costa Blanca escape the hustle and bustle of summer, and this year you have more choice than ever, with an addition 8 routes from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport to choose from, on top of the usual destination choices.

Ryanair will operate flights to Budapest, the capital of Hungary, and Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

EasyJet, which has established a new base at Alicante airport, includes London Southend in its offer.

Air Baltic will allow travel to the east of the European continent through Riga, the capital of Latvia.

For its part, Vueling will connect the Peninsula with North Africa through two new destinations in the Algerian towns of Oran and Algiers.

Wizz Air has added two new routes to the cities of Gdansk and Katowice to its catalogue. The Hungarian company has already been chartering several flights from Alicante to the Italian airport of Rome Fiumicino since 1 April, as part of the start of the summer season that will run until October.