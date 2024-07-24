



The Department of Tourism in Orihuela is once again organising a range of tourist routes for the month of August, covering everything from the coast to the city centre, the orchards and the villages. These routes stand out for their focus on biodiversity and the cultural heritage of the municipality.

The Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, has underlined the importance of these activities to promote and structure the territory of Orihuela, “on the coast, they are the most notable of this month, dedicated to the flora and fauna of La Glea and Cabo Roig. We also have an offer of routes of our orchard and districts, the Monte M á gico of Arneva and Hurchillo, for example, and the Cena de Bonanza in the light of the stars”.

The first route will take place on Thursday, August 1, on the Orihuela Costa with a night excursion entitled “Moths and Flora in the Moonlight at Punta de la Glea” at 9:00 p.m. During this night route, participants will have the opportunity to discover the hidden secrets of the Punta de La Glea flora microreserve, a biodiversity refuge in Orihuela.

Continuing with the night routes, on Friday, August 2, “The Wild Nights of the Orihuela Palm Grove” will take place. This tour will allow attendees to explore how species coexist at night in one of the most emblematic places in the city. Bats, hedgehogs, owls, and many other species will delight attendees as they walk through an agrosystem of great historical, heritage and environmental importance for Orihuela.

Among the routes for the month of August, there are those that revolve around the figure of the poet from Orihuela, Miguel Hernandez. On Saturday, August 3, “Los Rincones de Miguel” will take place at the Miguel Hernández House Museum. This route will reveal the poet’s literary and personal corners. And, on Thursday, August 15, the dramatized route “Miguel… Dear Miguel” will take place.

Among the tourist activities that will take place in the districts, on Thursday 8th August, the route “The Magical Mountain of Arneva and Hurchillo, between Scorpions and Fluorescent Minerals” stands out. This tour will take participants to explore the Monte de Arneva and Hurchillo, where species of nocturnal flora and fauna of great importance can be found.

The Orihuela Cathedral will be one of the main attractions of the August route programme. On Friday, 9 August, the “Diocesan Treasures” route will be organised at 11:00 a.m.

On Friday, August 16, two routes will be held: “La Albufera Salvaje de la Glea, an Oasis of Biodiversity” at 7:30 p.m., a splendid coastal wetland, stands as a true oasis of biodiversity and an essential refuge for local wildlife. And, the dramatized route, “Orihuela, the temptation of Velázquez” at 8:00 p.m.

On Thursday, August 22, the “Explore Cabo Roig: Between Fossil Beaches and Unique Flora in the Mediterranean” route will take participants on an adventure through time and biodiversity in one of the most picturesque corners of Orihuela. This route will reveal the geological wealth of the area and bring visitors closer to the unique flora that defines this Mediterranean landscape.

We end the August routes with an evening under the stars in the Sierra de Orihuela. On Thursday, August 29th, “Bonanza Dinner in the light of the stars” in the Recreational Area of ​​Pinar de Bonanza at 8:00 p.m. This activity will include a small night route to discover the Sierra de Orihuela in the moonlight, listen to nocturnal birds of prey and observe the stars with mobile applications and a terrestrial telescope. Attendees will be able to enjoy an outdoor dinner in this natural environment.

“On the August routes, visitors will be able to enjoy the Orihuela coast, as well as the cultural and historical nights and routes,” concluded the Councillor for Tourism. The routes will be opened weekly. More information on the website www.orihuelaturistica.es or on WhatsApp 673 836 385.