



The Pilar de la Horadada Council has received a grant of 220,245.03 euros from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) for the temporary hiring of 43 unemployed people in the municipality. Last Tuesday, the mayor, José María Pérez Sánchez, and the Councillor for Employment, Susi Sánchez Martínez, welcomed the new workers at the municipal warehouse.

The aid enables the employment of 39 agricultural labourers and 4 agricultural foremen. The selection process has been carried out through the Valencian Employment and Training Service LABORA. These workers will undertake cleaning and conditioning tasks in parks, gardens, rural roads and public green areas of the municipality during the summer months.

Their temporary contracts will run from July 23 to October 25, 2024. Their first day of work included a talk on occupational risk prevention before being allocated to different groups and work areas in the municipality.