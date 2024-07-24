



As beaches were being closed down at La Glea Campoamor and Cala Mosta because of contamination and spills, the Orihuela Councillor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, was reporting on the environmental education campaign which is being carried out on municipal beaches until the beginning of August with the aim of ‘promoting sustainable and responsible practices among regular users and holidaymakers, encouraging care for the environment and the reduction of waste on the beaches.

Nevertheless, the campaign, entitled ‘United against plastic on the beach’, will take place on the beaches of Barranco Rubio, Cala Bosque, La Zenia, Cala Capitán, La Glea, Cala Estaca and Playa Flamenca all next week.

The publicity will include an information stand with talks given by environmental experts on the impact of waste on marine ecosystems and the associated problems. Examples of reusable materials will be shown, and there will also be an exhibition of the most common plastic waste, as well as a display of the biodiversity of coastal and marine ecosystems and the importance of their protection and conservation. Another of the activities included in this campaign is the waste identification workshop.

The activity ‘Clean beach: green challenge’ will also be held, consisting of collecting waste that users generate or find on the beach, with participants given a gift in appreciation of their collaboration.

The councillor, Noelia Grao, stressed ‘the importance of carrying out this type of initiative to raise awareness among the population of the consequences that waste dumping can have for the environment, so that if we all work together, we can enjoy clean beaches all year round’.

Perhaps she might have had more success disseminating her environmental messages a little closer to home!