



Round 12 of the Carp-r-Us Summer/Autumn Series was fished on the Rio Segura at Jacarilla/Bigastro. Although there hadn’t been any recent rain the river was very high, running fast and very muddy so a tough match was expected.

The match was won by Dave Hutchinson, fishing his first match for a while. Dave fished peg 1 with pole and corn to take 13.16kg. Towards the other end of the stretch, Steve Fell used a combination of pole and bread and feeder and maggot to take 6.32kg, including four small barbel- Third was the ever consistent Willie Moons with 3.84kg form peg 2, just pipping Richard Crawshaw who had 3.82kg on peg 3

