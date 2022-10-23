



The Almoradians defeated The Goof Shot Boys 7-3 in the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League Round 1 Knockout Cup to go into the hat for the second round draw on October 29.

El Raso Mixtures defeated Kennys Krusaders 6-4, The Rancheros returned a 6-4 win against Hals Heroes, with The Jokers chalking up a 6-3 win against The Flaggers.

Cab Buddies cruised through to round two following a comfortable 8-2 win at The Pines Nuts; The Taverners defeated Full Monte Azul 6-4, with The Excellence going through, following a 6-5 win against The Young Boys.