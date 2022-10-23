Torrevieja U3A meet in El Raso





Stan and Ollies restaurant at El Raso played host on Friday 21st October to 36 members of Torrevieja U3A who filled the upper room. The staff quickly and efficiently served the diners with a menu del noche comprising a pleasant selection of enjoyable courses and drinks.

After the meal was finished and the tables cleared away, the members were treated to an interesting talk by Lynda Brettle, formerly of the UK Foreign Office department.

Starting with her tenure under Margaret Thatchers government until her retirement from the service in the 2000’s, Lynda entertained us with details of her many travels around the world and some of the unusual events that she had experienced during her travels. Lynda now works as a speaker and is also an author.

For details on upcoming events that are on offer to the Torrevieja U3A membership as well as all other groups within the association plus details on how you can join the association and take part whilst making new friends, log into our website torreviejau3a.org. or come along to our next monthly meeting to be held at the CMO building on 31st October at 11.00.

Barry Weston