



The Pink Ladies were out in force on Friday 21st October to mark World breast cancer awareness month.

The event was another great success, once again organised in conjunction with the management of Zenia Boulevard who give such wonderful support to the AACC cancer charity.

The Pink Ladies had a Tombola store to help raise funds and the people of the Costa Blanca once again showed their generosity by donating to this very worthwhile cause.

There was live music provided by Project Duo, Simon Jackson MBE, The Blues Brothers (Alfie & Lee), Margaret Macdonald making her first appearance here on the Costa Blanca and Sam and Neil Baker (of Tre Amici from X factor) who flew in direct from the UK to perform.

Simon Morton from Sunshine FM hosted the day as well as keeping the crowd entertained with his Elvis impression.

Special thanks also to the guys from R&L Entertainment for their assistance with the afternoon’s activities.

The theme of the day was “Early Detection” which, as finding cancer early, can significantly improve the chance of a full recovery, and is so very important.

Needless to say, on the day, Maria and her Pink Ladies were making appointments for the AACC Early Detection cancer screening program.

Together with a 500 euro donation from Zenia Boulevard the event raised almost 2000 euro, all of which will be donated to the AACC.

EARLY DETECTION / SCREENING SERVICE

Early Detection Saves Lives – and if you don’t feel that something is right, it’s better to get it checked out, than to leave it. That’s why Maria and her Ladies continue to push

the message that ‘The best Cure is an Early Detection’.

It’s also why they offer the ability to book a Cancer Screening direct through their website, at www.pink-ladies.org.

Simply fill in your details on the online form and one of the team will contact you with the information.

Alternatively you can call on 865-942-795, email at info@pinkladies.es or pop into the office on the lower level of Flamenca Beach CC (No. 8) Monday-Friday between 10am & 1pm.

REMEMBER “EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES”