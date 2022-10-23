



When patrons arrive at the theatre and watch our shows, they don’t realise the preparation that has been going on behind the scenes by an array of enthusiastic members of the company.

Studio32 have had a team of wardrobe assistants, set builders and painters working hard over the past few months to put this show together. Around 200 costumes and a 1000 small items, have been prepared to ensure this show is as good as it can be.

With that in mind, we need an audience to appreciate all this hard work, so come along and watch our show, you will not be disappointed so book your tickets now using our online booking service outlined below. Pictured are members of the cast during rehearsals at the Theatre.

The show will run at the Cardenal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio, between the 10th,11th and 12th of November. We are always looking for people to join our group (especially men) who can, or who have aspirations to sing, dance and act, or who have experience working in the theatre backstage, in lighting, sound etc and in particular who have experience working with costumes.

If you are that person and would like further information on our theatre company and rehearsal times, or you would like to book tickets for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org to book tickets online, email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272’ .

Tickets will also be available for sale in the theatre on the night of the performance.