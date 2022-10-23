



The autumn racing season for SAMM sailors should have started in September but once again other events at CTD caused a delay. So everybody was really looking forward to the first races on October 9th.

But, a disappointment awaited as the weather refused to cooperate. The normal start time came and went with no wind so the first race was delayed for and hour so did not start until 12.15 when a little wind had materialised.

Five boats started, one took 17 minutes to cross the start line after the gun, made minimal progress and soon retired while the other took 20 to 30 minutes to complete a lap (normally boats lap in 9/10 minutes).

The race was average lap format of an hours duration, the slowest boat only completing 2 laps, the fastest 4 laps. The winner being Shoestring Omega crewed by John Down and Jack Moss.

The wind died away to nothing so, although the second race did start it was abandoned by the race officer after 30 minutes as three boats had retired and the remaining two hadn’t even reached the first mark.

For more information about SAMM and it’s sailing opertunities go to www.sailingmarmenor.com

Photo Jack Moss and John Down.