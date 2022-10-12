



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, whose local government recently blew 200,000 euro on a single concert gamble, and is spending an “out of the question” amount of money on Christmas lights, has shown his indignation of the General State Budgets of the Pedro Sánchez government for next year.

For Eduardo Dolón it is very significant that the province of Alicante is the most affected by the Government of Spain in terms of the amounts of investment per inhabitant, since it is the last one, with only 84.46 euro per inhabitant, while that the province of Soria, for example, receives 1,103.53 euro per inhabitant. A comparative offense that shows what matters to the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez Alicante and, therefore, the city of Torrevieja. It should be noted that the investment amount per head was reduced once Torrevieja lost big city status after falling below 100,000 residents, following a significant reduction in the population. Both the overall budget, and price per head are reduced. Torrevieja also apparently miscalculated their own budget by millions due to changes in Capital Gains tax.

Dolón says that this discrimination by territories harms the investments committed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez for Torrevieja, such as the widening of the N-332 as it passes through the city, a failure that must also be attributed to his own Partido Popular, and the works of the Territorial Restitution Plans (PRT’s) for the execution of the walks from Los Náufragos to Cala Ferris, the Acequión beach walk, as well as the completion of the Poniente Dam walk, although Dolón also said recently that the latter was down to the failure of Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterráneas, -ACUAMED, SA. – which resulted in him attending a meeting with the firm in Madrid to try to resolve the issues.

Eduardo Dolón explained that, as regards the widening of the N-332 as it passes through Torrevieja, after several years of complaints and numerous meetings in Madrid with those responsible for the Ministry, it turns out that the budgets for 2023 only contemplate an investment of 500,000 euro, and no amount is foreseen for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026. Therefore, there is no trace of the global amount of the work, which will exceed 20 million euro (the PP were in charge when much of the N-332 was widened and Torrevieja town hall were instrumental in the original failings).

For its part, the departure of the Territorial Restitution Plans (PRT’s), which contemplates a budget of almost 12 million euro, only 80,000 euro are foreseen for 2023, so it is clear that it is not even going to finish the Paseo del Dique de Poniente, which has been paralysed for more than 8 years, since 2014 (the PSOE Government of Spain took over in 2018, prior to that, it was Dolón’s own party in charge).

Given this serious situation and these comparative grievances of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, the mayor of Torrevieja has indicated that he has requested an urgent meeting at the Ministry to explain why the necessary items have not been consigned to undertake these necessary and essential infrastructures for our city.

The national budget itself has seen criticism from a number of people, but at the same time it has received praise as the majority of increases are to fund those who are financially worse off.