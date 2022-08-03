



According to the latest census figures, which were published this week, Torrevieja has seen a population increase of 900 people, going up from 87,901 to 88,800 residents in the figures compiled since January this year.

Citizens of Ukrainian origin are seemingly responsible for the increase, after they have become the second largest group in the town, with a total population of 4,596.

Although there has been a reduction in the number of UK residents living in Torrevieja, they still take first place, with 4,813 UK nationals being registered.

It is worth noting that refugees are still arriving in the country and being placed in various towns such as Torrevieja, and so the Ukrainian figure is increasing.

Torrevieja has registered residents from 121 countries of the five continents.