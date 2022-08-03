



The medical centre on the Orihuela Costa is set to get a multi-million-euro boost, as the regional health minister has announced that an extension has been approved for the facility.

The Regional Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Miguel Mínguez, announced the expansion of the Orihuela Costa Health Centre after a meeting this week which was initially looking at the already agreed expansion works of the Vega Baja Hospital, a project that will see an investment of 70 million euro.

The expansion works of the Orihuela Costa Health Centre will involve an investment of €3.3 million and will consist of an expansion of the centre of 1,600 m2. This increase in the centre’s capacity will allow double family medicine and nursing consultations, as well as add a new paediatric clinic.

On the other hand, the reception information points will be expanded, and new services will be created such as a women’s focus area and new consultations for the Continued Focus Point.

The drafting of the extension work project is expected to be put out to tender in September.