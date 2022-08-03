



At a gala ceremony last week the town of Pilar de la Horadada celebrated the date on which it gained independence from Orihuela 36 years ago, with the ringing of the church bells and a colourful firework display. It also chose to use the occasion to pay tribute to one of it’s most popular residents, Pepe Quesada, following a long career in the media, specifically in the publicity department of the town hall itself.

The mayor, José María Pérez Sánchez, also announced that in the next plenary session he will propose that the street that runs from the Town Hall to the Plaza de la Iglesia be named “Travesía Pepe Quesada”.

In his speech to a packed audience in the Plaza de Iglesia, the mayor encouraged everyone “to fight for their dreams, to continue asking for improvements for the town, and to help the entire population to carry on building Pilar de la Horadada together”.