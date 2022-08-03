



The La Marina urbanisation of San Fulgencio we be the host to a unique craft fair that will take place this week, with a 1920’s atmosphere, aimed at a family audience: with workshops for children, soap bubble shows, live Jazz, swing dancing, craft demonstrations and, of course, original craftwork.

The event will take place on 5th, 6th and 7th of August, open from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The event will take place on Calle Francisco de Queveda.

Schedule:

Friday 5 August

18:00 Opening of the stalls

18:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

18:30 Giant soap bubbles

19:00 Storytelling for kids

19:00 Craft Demonstration

19:30 The Nest Swing dance group

20:00 Workshop for kids

20:00 Craft demonstration

20:15 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

20:30 Street theatre

21:00 Giant soap bubbles

21:30 Workshop for kids

21:30 The Nest Swing dance group

22:00 Street theatre

23:30 Fireshow

24:00 Closing time

Saturday 6 August

18:00 Opening of the stalls

18:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

18:30 Giant soap bubbles

19:00 Storytelling for kids

19:00 Craft Demonstration

19:30 The Nest Swing dance group

20:00 Workshop for kids

20:00 Craft demonstration

20:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

20:30 Street theatre

21:00 Giant soap bubbles

21:30 Workshop for kids

21:30 The Nest Swing dance group

22:00 Street theatre

22:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

23:30 Fireshow

24:00 Closing time

Sunday 7 August

18:00 Opening of the stalls

18:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

18:30 Giant soap bubbles

19:00 Storytelling for kids

19:00 Craft demonstration

19:30 The Nest Swing dance group

20:00 Workshop for kids

20:00 Craft demonstration

20:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

20:30 Street theatre

21:00 Giant soap bubbles

21:30 Workshop for kids

21:30 The Nest Swing dance group

22:00 Street theatre

22:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio

23:30 Fireshow

24:00 End of the fair