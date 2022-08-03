The La Marina urbanisation of San Fulgencio we be the host to a unique craft fair that will take place this week, with a 1920’s atmosphere, aimed at a family audience: with workshops for children, soap bubble shows, live Jazz, swing dancing, craft demonstrations and, of course, original craftwork.
The event will take place on 5th, 6th and 7th of August, open from 6 p.m. until midnight.
The event will take place on Calle Francisco de Queveda.
Schedule:
Friday 5 August
18:00 Opening of the stalls
18:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
18:30 Giant soap bubbles
19:00 Storytelling for kids
19:00 Craft Demonstration
19:30 The Nest Swing dance group
20:00 Workshop for kids
20:00 Craft demonstration
20:15 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
20:30 Street theatre
21:00 Giant soap bubbles
21:30 Workshop for kids
21:30 The Nest Swing dance group
22:00 Street theatre
23:30 Fireshow
24:00 Closing time
Saturday 6 August
18:00 Opening of the stalls
18:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
18:30 Giant soap bubbles
19:00 Storytelling for kids
19:00 Craft Demonstration
19:30 The Nest Swing dance group
20:00 Workshop for kids
20:00 Craft demonstration
20:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
20:30 Street theatre
21:00 Giant soap bubbles
21:30 Workshop for kids
21:30 The Nest Swing dance group
22:00 Street theatre
22:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
23:30 Fireshow
24:00 Closing time
Sunday 7 August
18:00 Opening of the stalls
18:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
18:30 Giant soap bubbles
19:00 Storytelling for kids
19:00 Craft demonstration
19:30 The Nest Swing dance group
20:00 Workshop for kids
20:00 Craft demonstration
20:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
20:30 Street theatre
21:00 Giant soap bubbles
21:30 Workshop for kids
21:30 The Nest Swing dance group
22:00 Street theatre
22:30 Live Jazz – Enrique Simón Trio
23:30 Fireshow
24:00 End of the fair