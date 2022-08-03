



An 18-year-old boy has died, and two others have been slightly injured, after a beach surveillance post in the El Mojón beach in San Pedro de Pinatar collapsed, killing he boy on the spot.

The event occurred minutes before two in the morning, when a call to emergency telephone number ‘1-1-2’ reported that an 18-year-old boy was seriously injured on the El Mojón beach, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Centre.

Apparently, a group of boys were at the beach surveillance post and the structure gave way, hitting a boy in the head as it fell. He died instantly.

Members of the Civil Protection, Local Police of San Pedro del Pinatar and Guardia Civil attended the place. In addition, the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management ‘061’ sent two ambulances, one of them an Emergency Medicalised Unit (UME), whose staff could only certify the death of a boy and transferred the other two, a boy and a girl, also both aged 18, to Los Arcos del Mar University General Hospital.

The Guardia Civil is investigating whether the tower gave way due to being in poor condition or due to the weight of the people who had climbed on it, as well as any other circumstance surrounding this incident.