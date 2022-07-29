



The popular Thursday evening resumes in September (date to be confirmed) following this terms A.G.M. to be held at the Tipsy Toad, 25th August, 8-00pm.

Several bars have expressed interest in joining this season, currently 16 teams will contest the competition.

The Wee Rock Cafe, an existing member, is looking for players of all abilities to enjoy the excellent facilities at Wee Rock. Any dart shooters wishing to participate for the Rock or any other side, should either contact Wee Rock directly or message League Secretary, Simone De Lacy, at simonedelacy@hotmail.co.uk

The league has been in existence for over 12 years under various high profile local sponsors, the league secretary joined on the committee by Bob Smith (Dannys Bar) and Chairman Paul Durrant (The Hub).

Last season included a 22 match programme determining 1st and 2nd division champions, plus a full competition schedule, to include Singles, Pairs, for both ladies and men, Merit awards in three categories and two K.O. Team events. To conclude, May 2023 will enjoy the celebrated presentation evening.