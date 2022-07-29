



The Youth Department of Crevillente town hall has launched their Active Summer program, a series of free activities during August and early September, most of which have been adapted to help deal with the summer heat.

Active Summer includes a night hiking route through the Serra de Crevillente on August 4, a water slide and an inflatable water castle at Realengo on August 14, a DJ masterclass at the Youth Centre on August 23 and 24 August and a rafting excursion in Blanca (Murcia Region) on September 3.

The Councillor of Youth, Ana Vanesa Mas, has expressed her “satisfaction to be able to organise activities like these, which maintain a leisure and cultural offer during the summer months in Crevillente and its districts aimed at young people of different ages”. Adding, “taking into account the high temperatures, thinking about activities with water or that avoid the main hours of sunlight is the best way to take advantage of the summer months, with free activities that, in addition, guarantee access to anyone”.

Full details of each event are available via the town hall, and although all activities are free, for the hiking, rafting and the DJ masterclass, those interested must register due to limited places. The slide and the castle of El Realengo are free to enter.