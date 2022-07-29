



Disabled British nationals driving to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in the European Union, have been warned that their blue parking badges will not be recognised due to the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU.

While a total of 20 EU and Schengen Area countries continue to recognise the badge in spite of Brexit, 11, one of which is Spain, (including the Balearic and Canary Isles), no longer do so.

The UK government is, however, still negotiating with Spain on the status of UK blue badges, which up until December 31, 2020, were recognised throughout the whole of Europe.