



The Local Police in Santa Pola were called to assist when a dog was found by members of the public, barely displaying signs of life, on paseo Vicealmirante Blanco García in the town.

When the patrol arrived at the scene, the officers noted a lot of people around the animal, which was lying on the ground, tongue out, mouth open and going seemingly into shock caused by heat stroke.

The police applauded the actions of the concerned passers-by, who were trying to cool the animal down using water and ice from the chringuito. The officers sought advice from a vet by phone, allowing them to transfer the dog to the veterinary clinic where she was immediately given oxygen and a pathway prepared to administer by intravenous means the relevant medication.

The dog, named Stella, had a body temperature of 41’1 degrees, but thanks to the quick response of the members of the public, the police, and of course the veterinarian Miguel from local clinic, CarmiVet, the dog was stabilised and recovered to perfect condition, being observed at the clinic.

The officers then investigated the events and discovered that the animal’s owner had been walking the dog for three hours from Gran Alacant to the scene, without hydrating the animal and forcing it to walk, including after suffering the collapse. The owner has subsequently been reported for neglect.

The police report that they received numerous calls asking after the health of the furry princess named Stella, to whom we have lovingly added the last name Maris.

Stella Maris, or starfish, is doing well, under observation, but according to the veterinary professional, she could have suffered irreversible and even fatal injuries.