Repair work underway on the Park of Nations “Dragon”





Cllr Gómez Candel has said that the tender price amounts to 10,022 euros and the work consists of repairs to the slide which will be smoothed and reinforcement with triple fiberglass fabric, resin and, subsequently, gel coat protection paint. In addition, the damage and cracks in the structure of the dragon and the metal structure in the interior staircase will also be repaired.

The reinforcement will be made with metallic wing braces and the figure will be redecorated with small changes to the exterior, coated with a lacquer for the exterior protection of the figure. The work will be completed in about two weeks.

Candel added that all of the playground equipment in this park will also be replaced very soon.