



A summer cycle of popular operas will once again be shown during the summer months on the Orihuela Costa, an activity that will include broadcasts from the Teatro Real and live concerts by different orchestras and musical groups from the municipality of Orihuela.

The program will take place on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca from Sunday, July 31 through to September 4.

The Councilor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, said that these activities “have been prepared so that all the residents of the coast and those who visit us during the summer holidays can enjoy the best music in the open air” and “all this in one place overlooking the mediterranean sea.

Live concerts will be held on Sunday evenings and opera broadcasts on Wednesdays, both starting at 8:30 p.m. with free admission.

The operas to be broadcast from the are Il Trovatore, on August 3; Rigoletto, on August 10; Lucía Di Lammermoor, on August 17 and the concert on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of Bethoven’s birth entitled Ninth Symphony, Ludwig Van Beethoven, on August 24.

As for the concerts, the Coro Ginés Pérez de la Parra will perform on July 31; on August 7, el Trio Moon; the Orcelitan Lyric Union will perform on August 14; Acamdo, on August 21; The City of Orihuela Orchestra (OCO) will perform on August 28 and on September 4 the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra (OSO) will close the summer program.