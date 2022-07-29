



Charo Esquiva, the current Infantil National Champion, from the Torrevieja Tennis Club, was selected to play in the European Championship in the Czech Republic where she reached the tournament semi finals, finishing third overall.

Charo beat Italian Fabiola Marino in the first round by 7-5 6-2, Montenegrin Iva Lakic in the second round by 6-4 4-6 6-1, Swedish number 1 Lea Nilsson in the round of 16 by 6-4 2-6 7-6 and Czech fourth seed Veronika Sekerkova in the quarter finals by 6-4 -63.

She eventually lost in the semis against the Slovakian Mia Pohankova by 3-6 6-0 6-4 after a long and hard fought match.