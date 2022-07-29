Dolores transfer plant begins to treat waste





The Dolores rubbish transfer plant has finally opened its doors today after a request from the Generalitat last Friday as a result of the volume of waste in the region during this summer season, which is exceeding all local forecasts

The additional volume is causing problems in the landfills at Fontcalent in Alicante, Piedra Negra in Xixona and Elche, all used by Vega Baja municipalities, but which do not have the capacity to take on the additional amounts at this time of year.

At the moment the Dolores plant is conducting in a trial to ensure that all the facilities work correctly, so it is currently treating only waste from it’s own municipality and from Orihuela. Once the testing is complete all of the other 25 municipalities will be added, giving priority to those that currently take their waste to Xixona ; that is, in addition to Orihuela, Almoradí́, San Fulgencio, Rojales, Granja de Rocamora, Cox, Rafal, Algorfa, Catral, Dolores, Albatera, San Isidro, Jacarilla, Guardamar del Segura and Torrevieja.

On the plant’s opening day the mayor of Dolores, José Joaquín Hernández, was shown around the facility along with the mayors of Guardamar, Rojales, Benferri, Daya Vieja, Algorfa, Catral, Jacarilla and San Isidro, as well as councilors from Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas and Rafal.