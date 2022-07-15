



Travelling through an airport can be a stressful time for some, and, because of that, it’s possible that you could forget, misplace or even lose something important during your journey.

Spanish airport operator AENA have a dedicated page on their website to present the details of the missing item, explaining what day it happened and in what time range, at which airport you think you left or forgot it.

The page is available at https://www.aena.es/es/pasajeros/equipajes-controles/equipaje-mano/objetos-perdidos.html, where, if you scroll down a little, you will see the form that starts the process by asking for the airport you believe that you may have lost the item.

Selecting Alicante-Elche Airport for example, then takes you to a new page, which explains that if you have lost an item, you can download and fill in the attached form describing your belongings, dates, flight number, contact information, etc., and then send it to the email alc.objectsperdidos@aena.es.

The airport asks you to be as precise as possible. The information provided must be sufficient to unequivocally identify your object. If possible, attach a photograph of the object.

In the hopeful event that the object is found, they will then contact you and provide you with a registration number that you must indicate when you go to collect the object.

When you do go to pick up your item, it is necessary to provide proof of the identity of the owner (DNI or passport) and a written authorisation in case the person who removes the object is not the owner.

The found object service is free, so no shipments are made. If you cannot go to the airport, you can contact a courier service so that they can send you your object.

There is also a telephone number for lost property at Alicante-Elche Airport, which is 966 919 444, and that email address again is alc.objectsperdidos@aena.es

The airport also advise that if the item is lost on the plane, you must contact your airline, and not the airport.