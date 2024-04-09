



Although Brexit benefits are hard to find, the addition of border checks in the EU is proving dividends when it comes to identifying and locating wanted criminals, and in the latest arrest at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport officers from the National Police detained a British man wanted by the United States authorities for a crime against intellectual property and fraud.

The arrestee was traveling on a flight from Southend and was detained at the time of landing in Spain by agents stationed at the Alicante-Elche airport border post in charge of carrying out the inspection and control of passenger arrivals.

After carrying out checks in the Police Databases, the agents found out that an International Detention Order for Extradition (OIDE) was in force issued by the authorities of the United States of America since 2021 for a crime against intellectual property and fraud.

The events for which he was wanted internationally were committed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California between March 2016 and November 2019, there the fugitive was dedicated to the sale of multimedia content protected by copyright without having authorisation, in addition he is alleged to have been in charge of programming and maintaining several television channel servers and provided video content to subscribers in exchange for fees, receiving more than 30 million dollars in bank transfers.

He is also charged with several counts of wire fraud for making transfers to access Internet cloud services to further his illegal activities.

Among the different charges for which he is accused, he was charged with crimes against intellectual and industrial property and fraud, facts for which he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The detainee, 31 years old and of British nationality, was placed at the disposal of the Central Investigative Court of the National Court in Madrid, the body in charge of carrying out the procedures for his subsequent extradition.