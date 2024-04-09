



If you have sent a domestic appliance made by the Spanish company Cecotec for repair, there the usual delivery times for products under repair “will be slightly affected”, according to the company, due to a major fire at their warehouses in Valencia.

Fire fighters worked through Sunday afternoon and night to extinguish the blaze at the Cecotec appliance company in S Oltana (Valencia), affecting five warehouses and partially affected another, out of a total of seven, in the logistics warehouse of the Valencian company.

At the time of the fire, no one was inside the company except for security personnel.

The company Cecotec has published a statement on its official account on the Facebook social network, in which it reports that the fire has affected the factory intended for technical service work for the repair of appliances and devices and appreciates the quick intervention of firefighters and emergency teams.

It also informs that, despite the seriousness of the event, they have already implemented a plan of measures to remedy the material losses caused as a result of the fire and replace the devices of customers who have been affected “as soon as possible.” Likewise, they appreciate the understanding of consumers and the support received from institutions.