



The Guardia Civil has removed 43,000 contraband toys in six establishments dedicated to importation, with a proposal for sanctions, within the twenty inspections in commercial companies carried out since October in towns of Monforte del Cid, Sax, Elche, Crevillente, San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, Ibi and Santa Pola, as reported in a statement.

These inspections, carried out by the Tax and Border Patrol (PAFIF), are carried out with the aim of locating articles introduced irregularly into the territory of the European Union to prevent both tax fraud or counterfeiting and the adoption of security measures that games and toys must have for consumers and users.

Thus, the agents located six warehouses in which up to 47,771 toys were seized, mostly from China, Taiwan and the United States. In the town of Elche, the majority of the seized American toys were located and seized: 36,900 units.

Due to these facts, the toys have been made available to the competent authority and the companies reported. Those responsible for administrative contraband and security violations may face closure of the establishment or suspension of the exercise of the activity, as well as fines of up to 1,000,000 euro.

The Guardia Civil reminds that acquiring this type of objects can entail a risk to the health of children, since they can pose a risk of suffocation due to pieces of inadequate size, poorly assembled or can include chemical components that are harmful to the skin, and that counterfeits do not have any type of quality control in their manufacturing.