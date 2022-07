On Sunday, July 31, residents and visitors to the Rojales municipality are invited to attend a celebration takin place in Ciudad Quesada.

The event is within the program of festivities that the Rojales town hall has prepared to celebrate the San Justo 2022 festivities, which will take place in Plaza Blanca in Ciudad Quesada, from 1:00 p.m.

The highlight of the day will no doubt be the giant paella, but the town hall has also organised a bar service and music to liven up the day.