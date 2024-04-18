



The UK Press has, once again, been accused of publishing nonsense about the entry of British visitors into Spain.

In recent weeks it has been widely reported by a multitude of regional and national newspapers, that financial checks are being carried out on visiting British tourists on their arrival at the Spanish border. Widespread news reports are claiming that holidaymakers may have to show proof of funds amounting to £97 per day for the duration of their visit, or else risk being denied entry by Spanish border officers.

However, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has said that no such checks are taking place, accusing the UK media of making the story up and simply spreading a ‘hoax’. They confirm that British tourists are not being asked to prove on entry that they have funding, amounting to £97 per day to last for the duration of their visit.

Many news outlets have described the rule as “controversial”, quoting examples of British tourists who have supposedly “slammed” the rule and threatened to “boycott” Spain as a result.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that a spokesperson for the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has told them that the £97 rule has been mis-reported in Britain.

“These are not systematic controls for tourists and no entry denial has occurred for this reason,” they said. “This is a hoax spread from time to time by the English media, lacking rigour and without any basis whatsoever.”

The Telegraph goes on to say, however, that the rule does exist in the fine print of the Schengen Borders Code, but it is important to be aware of the wider context. Namely: it is not a new rule, it does not only affect UK visitors, and there is currently no precedent of it causing any problems for British tourists.

Sally Davies, The Telegraph’s Barcelona expert, says: “It’s just nonsense, all of it. Spain adores tourists and, for many years, the country has fallen over itself to accommodate them.”