



Carlos Mazón announces the presentation of the impact and need study for the second runway at the Alicante-Elche-Miguel Hernández Airport.

This study, which will be carried out jointly between the Generalitat Valenciana and the Chambers of Commerce, will be presented at the end of April or beginning of May.

He said that the report will be carried out “with rigor and professionalism” and with data that justifies that “we must continue to be ambitious because the tourist capacity of the Valencian Community is beyond all doubt.”

He confirmed that the study will demonstrate “the opportunities that we can implement, as well s those that we have lost or will end up losing.”

It appeals to the union of all political, economic and social forces for the development of this strategic infrastructure that “is necessary for the future of the Valencian Community and Spain”

The president made these statements during the inauguration of the new Easyjet base at the Alicante-Elche-Miguel Hernández Airport, the airline’s fourth headquarters in Spain.

He said that tourism in the Valencian Community “is returning to the Champions League and that is why we must take care of it with the second runway at the airport”.

He requested “equal conditions for Alicante” with other autonomies stating that there are airports in Spain with 13 million passengers that already have a second runway while Alicante, with more than 16 million passengers “still does not have one.”

Mazón went on to stress the “two essential requirements” that the Alicante-Elche-Miguel Hernández Airport has to “become the international airport that we deserve: the rail connection and a second runway. This airport is currently the only air infrastructure in Europe that does not have them.”

New Easyjet base

The Consell President thanked Easyjet for its commitment to the province of Alicante with the opening of this new base. He also referred to the ten new connections from Alicante with cities such as Birmingham, Southampton, Zurich, Nantes, Prague, Newcastle, Lille, Belfast City, Lyon and Nice.

By adding the new routes to the existing ones, Easyjet offers 1.5 million seats in Alicante for this summer season. In addition, the new base represents the creation of 100 jobs.