



The Casa Municipal de Cultura in Crevillente will play host to a variety of “Summer Concerts”, which will take place on Fridays throughout July.

The concerts, which will take place on Friday 1, 8, 15 and 22 of July, all starting at 10 p.m., are subsidised by the Municipal Athenaeum of Culture and the Department of Culture, in the last meetings of which it was agreed to organise a series of concerts that allowed to side with musicians and artists of the town.

Friday, July 1, concert by CANON G BAND a music group that arises from the musical concerns of the IES Canonge Manchón and has already been running 6 courses. The band consists of a markedly transversal project in the sense that it welcomes and promotes the participation of the students of all the educational stages present in the centre regardless of whether or not they study the subject of music, and all the teachers who want to participate, regardless of their specialty. The history of the band’s repertoire is very varied and includes various styles of music, such as jazz, folk and especially pop and rock.

Friday, July 8th. Piano Concerto no. 2, OP18 and Rechmaninoff orchestra by the “OSVI” (Villena Symphony Orchestra), piano Ángela Pagán, as Principal Conductor Isidro Alemañ and Guest Conductor José Alberto Aznar, this concert is organised and sponsored by the Municipal Athenaeum of Culture and subsidised by the Excma. Provincial Council of Alicante.

Friday, July 15th. Concert tribute to VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ by Antonio Ferrández accompanied by Mariachi “Volver” and with the collaboration of the Theatre Group “Els Teatrer’s”.

Friday, July 22nd. Soundtracks of our lives by “THE ENTERTAINERS”, the compositions are recognisable by all as “La Misión”, “El Golpe”, “Amelie”, “Carros de Fuego”, “La Vida és Bella” … This concert will have the performances of “Red Fox Danza” under the direction of Inma Manresa and the Cultural Association for Dance “Unodanza” under the direction of Amparo Puig.

The Department of Culture encourages all Crevillente residents and visitors to attend and enjoy these activities.