



For the past few weeks, at the beginning of the summer season, concerns have been raised over the number of taxis in the municipality, which also plays home to Alicante-Elche airport.

Nieves Gil, the vice president of hospitality in Elche, gave an interview this week in which she explained how on Sunday she herself tried to order a taxi without success after an hour and a half of waiting. Gil affirms that the lack of this service supposes great losses to the hoteliers who receive numerous cancellations of reservations for this reason.

From the association of hoteliers of Elche, it is claimed that in order to have an attractive image of the city, services such as taxis, which are linked to tourism, must be improved.