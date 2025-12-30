25-Year-Old Woman Dies After Crevillent Arson Attack





A 25-year-old woman has died after suffering critical injuries in a fire deliberately set at a residential building in Crevillent, despite repeated resuscitation attempts by emergency medical teams.

The victim was rescued in a critical condition by firefighters and evacuated by the SAMU Emergency Medical Service, whose personnel managed to revive her twice after she went into cardiorespiratory arrest at the scene. She was transferred to Vinalopó Hospital in Elche, where she later died.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8:00 p.m. to a serious fire in an apartment block on Al-Shafra Street. The blaze produced large amounts of smoke and flames, forcing the evacuation of all residents.

Firefighters from the Provincial Fire Consortium rescued six people from the building—four from the façade and two from inside the property—after they were overcome by smoke. The most seriously affected victims had suffered severe smoke inhalation. Among them was a couple who lived on the floor above the apartment where the fire originated. The young woman did not recover from her injuries.

According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), one Basic Life Support ambulance and two SAMU units were dispatched to the scene. Medical teams provided advanced life support and stabilisation to the 25-year-old woman, successfully resuscitating her twice before transferring her to hospital.

Other Injuries and Ongoing Investigation

A 33-year-old man was also treated for smoke inhalation and taken in a serious condition to Elche General Hospital, according to the CICU. The couple rescued from inside the building were accompanied by their dog, which also suffered smoke inhalation but later recovered.

Firefighting operations continued until 1:21 a.m., while the Guardia Civil has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers are expected to continue enquiries and take further statements from a neighbour who has been arrested on suspicion of starting the fire that led to the woman’s death.

The fire reportedly began in a second-floor apartment occupied by a man with substance abuse problems, who had allegedly been reported more than 30 times to local police for antisocial behaviour, including loud music, violent disputes and throwing objects from his window.

The investigation remains ongoing.