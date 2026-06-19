



The Guardia Civil says a six-member family group threatened to burn down the victims’ home before later forcing entry, assaulting a resident and stealing €700

Four people have been arrested and two others placed under investigation after a couple were allegedly threatened and attacked at their home in Lo Pagán, San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Guardia Civil said the six suspects belong to the same family group and are being investigated over alleged offences including armed threats, violent robbery and membership of a criminal group.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Dunn 26, began in May after a man and an underage girl reported being threatened outside their home.

According to investigators, the couple heard a car horn sounding repeatedly and saw two vehicles waiting outside with their engines running.

Up to six people allegedly threatened to burn down the property unless the occupants left. Some were reportedly carrying iron bars, while one suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and pointed it at the victims.

Forced entry and assault

Less than a week later, four men allegedly forced their way into the same property while the male resident was alone.

The victim was assaulted and again threatened with death and with the house being set on fire unless he moved out.

Police said the attackers were carrying knives and blunt objects. The alleged leader of the group reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and struck him on the temple.

Before leaving, the intruders allegedly damaged items inside the property and stole approximately €700 in cash.

The victim later received further threatening telephone calls and messages, according to the Guardia Civil.

Six suspects identified

Judicial police officers gathered evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage and witness statements.

Investigators subsequently identified six suspects who were said to have had an earlier dispute with the victim.

Four people, including a minor, have been arrested, while two others remain under formal investigation.

All six are suspected of armed threats, violent robbery and belonging to a criminal group. The alleged leader is also reported to have a previous conviction or record linked to a murder offence.

The case remains subject to judicial proceedings, and all suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.