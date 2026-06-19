



This is the third year we have played for the Par & Away Trophy, many thanks to our sponsors for the day Christine and Paul Davison. We started with a full English breakfast at Sheerin’s before the order of the day was announced, with 27 players the format for the day was singles full handicap Stableford played in two groups.

On arriving at Altorreal we received a friendly and organised greeting from the Caddy Master and her staff; the course was in great condition, the greens were quick and the weather was a very hot, humid 35 degrees.

This was another close competition with players playing to their handicap, the overall winner of the Par and Away Trophy came from group “A” and was Ray Hamilton with a score of 38 points, runner was Colin Smyth with 35 points and third place went to Paul Owen with 33 points.

Winner of group B, was Kevin Quinn with 37 points, runner up was Alan Ralph with 36 points and third place was Tom Goulden with 35 points. Winners of the nearest the pins were group A, holes 3 and 17 Peter Westwood and hole 9 Ray Hamilton, group B winners were, hole 4 Brian Court, hole 11 Tom Goulden and hole 15 Paul Jones, best front nine with 18 points went to Brian Court and best back nine to Peter Westwood with 19 points, the two’s pot was not won so is carried over to the next game making it €60.

The singles match play knockout winner was Mike Sharlot beating Steve Day 2 & 1, doubles match play knockout winners were Ray Muttock & Paul Owen beating Peter Kelly & Paul Davison 3 & 1.

Thank you to Paul, and Christine Davison for providing and presenting all the prizes, also thank you to Kellie, Katie and staff at Sheerin’s for the great hospitality.

The football card was won by Tricia Lambie with Hearts winning €40 and raising €40 for our charities 2026.

Photo shows Christine & Paul Davison presenting the trophy to winner Ray Hamilton.

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