



Torrevieja today welcomed senior Local Police officials from across Alicante province as it hosted, for the first time, the Ordinary General Assembly of the Association of Local Police Chiefs of the Province of Alicante.

The meeting, held at the city’s Tourism Centre (CdT), brought together police representatives from numerous municipalities to discuss coordination, public safety and the exchange of professional experience.

The event was opened by Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón and attended by the Valencian Government’s director general for Citizen Security, Erich Vanacloig; councillor for Security and Emergencies Federico Alarcón; director general of Police Alejandro Morer; and head of Torrevieja Local Police Óscar Cartón, who hosted the gathering.

Torrevieja’s selection as the venue was seen as recognition of the work carried out by the city’s Local Police force and reinforced its growing role as a centre for training, analysis and coordination in public safety matters across the province.

During the assembly, five new members were welcomed into the provincial association. Tribute was also paid to several recently retired officers in recognition of their professional careers and long-standing commitment to public service and citizen safety.

The programme also included a conference entitled Relations between the Local Police and the Press, delivered by Fernando Ramón Pascual, deputy editor of Diario Información.

His presentation focused on the importance of maintaining professional, transparent and effective communication between police forces and the media. The discussion highlighted the value of clear public information in bringing police work closer to citizens, improving the dissemination of matters of public interest and strengthening trust in institutions.

With the hosting of the assembly, Torrevieja further underlined its position as an important meeting point for professional discussion and institutional cooperation in the field of public security, encouraging the sharing of knowledge and experience among police leaders from across Alicante province.